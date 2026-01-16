NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

A yearly highlight of New York’s repertory programming, To Save and Project continues with films by Ozu, Roger Corman, Monte Hellman, and more.

Roxy Cinema

Gus Van Sant’s Last Days plays on 35mm alongside Good Will Hunting.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Kevin Jerome Everson, Ephraim Asili, Cauleen Smith, and more screen in Black Time, Queer Time.

IFC Center

Fire Walk with Me, Oldboy, The Shining, and Taxi Driver show late.

Film Forum

Sunset Blvd. begins playing in a new 4K restoration; a Three Stooges program shows on Sunday.

Nitehawk Cinema

13 Going on 30 and a print of The Birds play early.

Paris Theater

Point Break and prints of Punch-Drunk Love and Good Night, and Good Luck screen.

Metrograph

Eyes Wide Shut, Princess Mononoke, and Mary Poppins play on 35mm; an Iva Radivojevic curation and Clara Law series start while the Amos Poe retrospective, Fugitive Days, Voyage Chromatique, The Year Begins in Silence, Tokyo 199X, and Touch Me with Your Eyes are running.