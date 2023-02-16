NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Anthology Film Archives

Citizen Kane plays on 35mm this Saturday and Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

The Todd Solondz retro continues with 35mm showings of Happiness, while Wild at Heart, Poetic Justice, Vanilla Sky, and Kuroneko also play on film.

Japan Society

The anime classic Whisper of the Heart plays on 35mm this Friday.

Museum of Modern Art

A series on Claudia Cardinale continues, including 8 1/2 this Friday.

Film Forum

Lou Ye’s Suzhou River has been given a 4K restoration, while Black Orpheus screens on 35mm this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A series on awards-snubbed films continues with Scorsese, Elaine May, von Sternberg and more.

IFC Center

House, Akira, and Rosemary’s Baby have screenings.