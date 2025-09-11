NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of Modern Art

A complete Chantal Akerman retrospective has begun; series on New Orleans before, during, and after Hurricane Katrina includes films by Spike Lee’s If God Is Willing and da Creek Don’t Rise.

Museum of the Moving Image

A Terence Davies retrospective begins; A Serious Man screens in Nightmare Comedies.

Paris Theater

Big & Loud brings 2001, Amadeus, Interstellar, Lawrence of Arabia, PlayTime, and Close Encounters on 70mm.

Film at Lincoln Center

Edward Yang’s Yi Yi continues screening in a new 4K restoration; In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001 continue.

IFC Center

Linda Linda Linda continues playing in a new restoration; Hard Boiled, The Killer, The Love Witch, Female Trouble, Don’t Torture a Ducking, and Excalibur show late.

Film Forum

Four Nights of a Dreamer plays in a new restoration; a print of One Hundred Men and a Girl plays on Sunday morning.

Brooklyn Academy of Music

The new Yi Yi restoration begins screening.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Dreyer play in Essential Cinema.

Nitehawk Cinema

Tropic Thunder and a print of The Triplets of Belleville play early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Forty Deuce, Beethoven’s Nephew, The Marriage of Maria Braun, Riot in Cell Block 11, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Ceremony, Madame Wang’s, Spike of Bensonhurst, and The Matrix play on 35mm; a Neo Sora program starts while Don Siegel, Romy Schneider, and Paul Morrissey retrospectives, Happy Together, and Every Man for Himself continue.