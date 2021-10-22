After a hiatus where New York’s theaters closed during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings are taking place.

BAM

Recently rediscovered and restored, Wendell B. Harris’ Chameleon Street is now playing. Read our interview with Harris here.

Film Forum

4K restorations of North by Northwest starts up and Ed Lachman’s Songs for Drella have started; Ponyo screens on Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

Three by John Carpenter—The Thing, Halloween, and The Fog—screen this Friday, while prints of Poltergeist and Phantom of the Paradise show on Saturday.

Metrograph

“Get Crazy” offers Cold Water, a 4K restoration of Possession continues, and to celebrate Sisters with Transistors, the series “With Music By…” offers A Clockwork Orange and Forbidden Planet.

Film at Lincoln Center

A restoration of Ratcatcher has begun running.

IFC Center

While the 4K restoration of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s masterpiece Cure continues and World of Wong Kar-wai keeps going, Arrebato, Crash, Mulholland Dr., Taxi Driver, The Shining, and Beetlejuice have showings.

Anthology Film Archives

A retro of Amos Vogel’s Cinema 16 runs this weekend.

Quad Cinema

Restored in 4K, Joan Micklin Silver’s Hester Street continues its run.

Museum of the Moving Image

A 90th-anniversary retro of Universal Horror has started.