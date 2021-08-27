After a hiatus where New York’s theaters closed during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings are taking place.

Roxy Cinema

Beau Travail plays this weekend.

Paris Theater

All the President’s Men plays on Saturday.

Museum of the Moving Image

2001 and Spartacus have 70mm showings; and while the furthest thing from an old movie, Tenet does as well.

Film Forum

A 4K restoration of Do the Right Thing has started, while Chan is Missing and La Piscine continue.

IFC Center

World of Wong Kar-wai and Miyazaki’s debut Lupin the 3rd have kept going.