NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of the Moving Image

An Asteroid City-themed series programmed by Wes Anderson and Jake Perlin includes 35mm prints of Some Came Running and Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore; Blow Out shows on 35mm this Sunday, while Rope plays in a queer cinema series.

BAM

A retrospective of the great Juliet Berto brings Celine and Julie, Godard’s Weekend, and more.

Museum of Modern Art

A tribute to casting directors Ellen Lewis and Laura Rosenthal brings prints of Goodfellas and I’m Not There, as well as Dead Man.

Roxy Cinema

35mm prints of The Fifth Element and Eastwood’s The Gauntlet screen this weekend, while J. Hoberman and Ken Jacobs present as does a print of Cocteau’s Beauty and the Beast; 4K restorations of The Trial, The Doom Generation, and Dogville play.

Film at Lincoln Center

Béla Tarr’s Werckmeister Harmonies continues showing in a long-overdue restoration.

Anthology Film Archives

An Udo Kier retrospective continues with My Own Private Idaho on 35mm and Fassbinder’s The Third Generation; an Iván Zulueta series is underway.

IFC Center

The David Lynch retrospective continues; A Clockwork Orange and Aliens have late showings.

Film Forum

A retrospective on New York movies continues with Carpenter, Sergio Leone, Cassavetes, Polanski, Woody Allen, and more; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory plays on 35mm this Sunday.