Roxy Cinema
Friday offers Amadeus on 35mm, Hardcore, and Christmas Evil.
Film at Lincoln Center
Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom II, restored in a new director’s cut, begins a run.
Metrograph
Hou Hsiao-hsien’s Millennium Mambo, newly restored in 4K is now playing, alongside more films from Taipei and new holiday classics.
Film Forum
The Rules of the Game screens in a new 4K restoration; Orson Welles’ The Trial, restored in 4K, continues a run, as does The Draughtsman’s Contract; Star Wars screens this Sunday.
Museum of the Moving Image
The director’s cut series offers A Short Film About Killing and A Short Film About Love on Friday, while Seeds screens; The Shop Around the Corner plays Friday and Saturday, the latter day offering The Muppet Christmas Carol.
IFC Center
Freshly anointed the greatest film of all-time, Jeanne Dielman continues a run, while the second-greatest, Vertigo, and number seven, Beau Travail, make appearances; It’s a Wonderful Life also play.
Quad Cinema
The director’s edit of Going All the Way continues.