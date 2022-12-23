Roxy Cinema
Friday offers Amadeus on 35mm, Hardcore, and Christmas Evil.

Film at Lincoln Center
Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom II, restored in a new director’s cut, begins a run.

Metrograph

Hou Hsiao-hsien’s Millennium Mambo, newly restored in 4K is now playing, alongside more films from Taipei and new holiday classics.

Film Forum
The Rules of the Game screens in a new 4K restoration; Orson Welles’ The Trial, restored in 4K, continues a run, as does The Draughtsman’s ContractStar Wars screens this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image
The director’s cut series offers A Short Film About Killing and A Short Film About Love on Friday, while Seeds screens; The Shop Around the Corner plays Friday and Saturday, the latter day offering The Muppet Christmas Carol.

IFC Center
Freshly anointed the greatest film of all-time, Jeanne Dielman continues a run, while the second-greatest, Vertigo, and number seven, Beau Travail, make appearances; It’s a Wonderful Life also play.

Quad Cinema
The director’s edit of Going All the Way continues.

