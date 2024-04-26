NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Our House of Tolerance 35mm presentation has its final showing on Friday, which also brings Slam; a print of John Frankenheimer’s Seconds plays this Saturday.

Film at Lincoln Center

A Ryusuke Hamaguchi retrospective has begun.

Paris Theater

A 1984 retrospective brings Spinal Tap, Starman, a 35mm print of Fanny and Alexander, and Now, Voyager.

Anthology Film Archives

“Essential Cinema” brings Pudovkin and Sharits, while “Ecocinema Behind the Iron Curtain” begins.

Film Forum

As Le Samouraï plays in a new 4K restoration, an Alain Delon retrospective and Ken Loach series are underway; Tootsie plays on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

The Abyss screens on Saturday.

Metrograph

As a complete retrospective of Lee Chang-dong winds down, Liu Jian’s Have a Nice Day screens.

IFC Center

Dawn of the Dead plays through the weekend while Scooby-Doo (on 35mm) and John Waters’ Multiple Maniacs and Polyester show late.