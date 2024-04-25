Though festivals and distributors were very excited to sell you a “final” film by Jean-Luc Godard, Fabrice Aragno made clear Phony Wars would not be the last transmission. Continuing Tupac-like beyond-the-grave releases, it’s been announced this year’s Cannes Film Festival will include in their “Events” sidebar the “ultimate film by Jean-Luc Godard,” Scenarios, which I cannot possibly summarize better than their official description and thus:

Scenarios is the title that Jean-Luc Godard chose to give to a final 18-minute gesture, made, literally, the day before his voluntary death. Furthermore, Jean-Luc Godard recorded a 34-minute film in which, mixing still images and moving images, halfway between reading and vision, he presented the Scenarios project .

Worth noting that Scenario was, with Phony Wars, one of two films with which Godard planned to end his career. A project made with single-digit hours left on Earth… well, one’s mind reels at the potential. Making maybe less-substantial the rest of this lineup of “Events,” “Documentaries,” and “Restored Copies,” which is nevertheless impressive. Tsui Hark’s Shanghai Blues, Sembène’s Camp de Thiaroye, Bresson’s Four Nights of a Dreamer, Wiseman’s Law and Order (restored “in association with Steven Spielberg”?), and the latter’s own Sugarland Express will screen in newly refurbished editions. Note, too, the first part of Abel Gance’s Napoleon, on which a massive restoration has been underway, will screen at a measly 220 minutes.

See the full lineup below:

Events

100 years of Columbia

GILDA

Charles Vidor

1946, 1h50, United States

A Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation. Restoration from the original 35mm nitrate negative and a 35mm nitrate internegative. 4K scanning and digital image restoration Cineric, Inc. Audio restoration John Polito at Audio Mechanics from the soundtrack of the original 35mm nitrate negative. Color correction, conformation, additional image restoration, DCP creation by Motion Picture Imaging and colorist Sheri Eisenberg. Restoration supervised by Grover Crisp.

In the presence of Tom Rothman, president of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

40 Years of Paris, Texas by Wim Wenders, Palme d’or 1984

PARIS, TEXAS

Wim Wenders

1984, 2h28, West Germany/France

A presentation from the Wim Wenders Stiftung. A 4K restoration commissioned by the Wim Wenders Stiftung under the supervision of Wim Wenders and with the kind collaboration of Argos Films. Distribution France Tamasa, released July 3, 2024.

In the presence of Wim Wenders.

The century of Costa-Gavras

THE TRUTH IS REVOLUTIONARY – THE CONFESSION

Directed by Yannick Kergoat, written by Edwy Plenel

52mn, France

Michèle Ray-Gavras presents a KG Productions production with the support of INA, Gaumont Pathé Archives, ERT. Presentation of one of the ten episodes of the documentary series “Le Siècle de Costa-Gavras”. This one is dedicated to the history of L’Aveu , released in 1970.

In the presence of Costa-Gavras, Yannick Kergoat and Edwy Plenel.

The ultimate film by Jean-Luc Godard

SCENARIOS

Jean-Luc Godard

2024, 18 mins and 34 mins, France/Japan

A Black Screen production in co-production with Arte France and Nekojarashi Llp (Roadstead).

In the presence of Fabrice Aragno, assistant to Jean-Luc Godard, and Mitra Farahani, producer.

70 years of the Seven Samurai

THE SEVEN SAMURAI

(The Seven Samurai)

Akira Kurosawa

1954, 3h27, Japan

A presentation from Toho Global Ltd. Digital restoration by Toho Co.,Ltd. For the 4K restoration, the 35mm copy was supplied by Toho and produced by Toho Archive Co., Ltd. Images and sounds respectively digitized by Aarriscan and Sondor Resonances. Restoration carried out to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the first Japanese release of the film. Distributed in France by The Jokers Films.

In the presence of Shion Komatsu (Toho).

Total Frederick Wiseman

LAW AND ORDER

Frederick Wiseman

1969, 1h21, United States

A presentation and restoration by Zipporah Films in association with Steven Spielberg, with the participation of the Library of Congress.

New version restored in 4K from the 16mm image negative and original sound. Scanning and calibration carried out at DuArt and Goldcrest laboratories. Calibration and restoration carried out by Jane Tolmachyov, under the supervision of Frederick Wiseman and Karen Konicek. Retrospectives worldwide and distribution in France by Météore films from fall 2024.

In the presence of Frederick Wiseman.

Raymond Depardon Photographer

LES ANÉES DÉCLIC

(The Declic Years)

Raymond Depardon

1984, 1h07, France

A presentation of Films du losange. 4K restoration carried out under the supervision of Claudine Nougaret and Raymond Depardon at the TransPerfect Media laboratory using the image negative and the 35mm magnetic and sound negatives.

In the presence of Claudine Nougaret and Raymond Depardon.

Lucy Barreto, a producer in Brazil

BYE BYE BRASIL

Carlos Diegues

1970, 1h42, Brazil

A presentation and restoration by Lucy and Luiz Carlos Barreto for Produções Cinematográficas LC Barreto, in association with Quanta, Alexandre Rocha and Marcelo Pedrazzi, and Rede D’Or.

Screening in the presence of Lucy and Luiz Carlos Barreto, Paula Barreto

60 years of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg by Jacques Demy, Palme d’or 1964

LES PARAPLUIES DE CHERBOURG

(The Umbrellas of Cherbourg)

Jacques Demy

1964, 1h32, France

A presentation of Ciné-Tamaris. 4K restoration carried out by the Eclair Classics and LE Diapason laboratories in Paris, under the supervision of Mathieu Demy and Rosalie Varda-Demy and produced from the original negative scanned in immersion. Sound restoration carried out from a mix of music and voices, on three tracks and in stereophony.

In the presence of Rosalie Varda-Demy and Mathieu Demy.

JACQUES DEMY, THE PINK AND THE BLACK

Florence Platarets

2024, 1h28, France

An Ex Nihilo, Ciné-Tamaris, Arte France and INA production, with the participation of Ciné +, Cineventure 9, CNC. International sales mk2 Films.

In the presence of Florence Platarets and Frédéric Bonnaud (author).

Documentaries

FAYE

Laurent Bouzereau

2024, 1h31, United States

A Needland Media production, Amblin and HBO production.

First feature-length documentary about Faye Dunaway, discussing her career, roles in Bonnie and Clyde, Chinatown and Network . Joining her are her son Liam, colleagues and friends like Sharon Stone, Mickey Rourke, James Gray and a few others.

In the presence of Faye Dunaway and Laurent Bouzereau.

JIM HENSON IDEA MAN

Ron Howard

2024, 1h51, United States

An Imagine Documentaries and Disney Branded Television production.

Jim Henson is that singular world visionary, from his early years as a puppeteer on local television to the global success of Sesame Street or The Muppet Show and much more. With access to Jim’s personal archives, Ron Howard offers a fascinating and insightful look at a complex and multifaceted creator.

In the presence of Ron Howard.

WALKING IN THE MOVIES

(Younghwa cheongnyeon dong-ho)

Lyang Kim

2024, 1h28, South Korea

A ZONE Film co-production, Kookje Daily News, with the participation of the Committee for Local Press of Busan.

Portrait of Kim Dong-ho, who contributed to the notoriety of Korean cinema and founded the Busan Festival or “How could a senior official fall in love with cinema like this?” »

In the presence of Dong-ho Kim and Lyang Kim.

JACQUES ROZIER, FROM ONE WAVE TO ANOTHER

Emmanuel Barnault

2024, 1h, France

Jacques Rozier or the fierce, independent and unsuited to any form of obedience of a director in perpetual shift, admired by his peers and pampered by the critics.

In the presence of Emmanuel Barnault.

ELIZABETH TAYLOR: THE LOST TAPES

Nanette

Burstein

2024, 1h41, United States

A production of Zipper Bros Films, Gerber Pictures, Sutter Road Picture Company, Bad Robot.

Thanks to access to Elizabeth Taylor’s personal archives, and seventy hours of recently discovered intimate recordings, the film by Nanette Burstein, welcomed to Cannes a few years ago for The Kid Stays in the Picture which she co- -directed with Brett Morgen, lifts the veil on the star, revealing a woman far from her public image.

In the presence of Nanette Burstein.

FRANÇOIS TRUFFAUT, THE SCENARIO OF MY LIFE

David Teboul

2024, 1h38, France

A co-production 10.7 production and INA, with the participation of France Télévisions, the CNC, Procirep-Angoa and the La Poste Foundation. International sales mk2 Films.

At the end of his life, seriously ill, François Truffaut took refuge with his ex-wife Madeleine Morgenstern. She then tries to occupy him during his long agony. The filmmaker confides in his friend Claude de Givray, with the intention of writing his autobiography. Too weakened, he abandoned his project. The film reveals part of this ultimate story.

In the presence of David Teboul and Serge Toubiana (author).

ONCE UPON A TIME MICHEL LEGRAND

(Once upon a time Michel Legrand)

David Hertzog Dessites

2024, 2h, France

A MACT Productions and Le Sous-Marin Productions production with the participation of OCS, in association with Dulac Distribution, Mediawan Rights and Indéfilms 10.

Michel Legrand, an extraordinary jazz musician and composer, has left his mark on the history of cinema, including the films by Jacques Demy, especially Les Parapluies de Cherbourg, whose 60th anniversary Cannes is celebrating. Thanks to archives and unpublished testimonies, the film looks back on an entire life dedicated to music and the journey of a man who until the end served it masterfully.

In the presence of David Hertzog Dessites.

Restored Copies

RAPE ON THE FIRST PAGE

(Sbatti il ​​mostro in prima pagina)

Marco Bellocchio

1972, 1h28, Italy/France

A presentation by the Fondazione Cineteca di Bologna. Restored in 4K by Fondazione Cineteca di Bologna in collaboration with Surf Film and Kavac Film and under the supervision of Marco Bellocchio, at the L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory.

In the presence of Marco Bellocchio and Gian Luca Farinelli, director of the Fondazione Cineteca di Bologna.

THE SUGARLAND EXPRESS

Steven Spielberg

1974, 1h50, United States

A presentation from Universal Pictures. 4K restoration supervised by Steven Spielberg.

In the presence of Cassandra Moore, vice president, mastering and archives, NBCUniversal.

THIAROYE CAMP

Ousmane Sembene and Thierno Faty Sow

1988, 2h33, Senegal/Algeria/Tunisia

A presentation of The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project. Restored with the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation by The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project and Cineteca di Bologna at the L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory in association with the Tunisian Ministry of Culture and the Senegalese Ministry of Culture and Historical Heritage.

In the presence of Margaret Bodde, Executive Director of The Film Foundation. Thanks to Mohammed Challouf.

L’ARMÉE DES OMBRES

(Army of Shadows)

Jean-Pierre Melville

1969, 2h23, France

A Studiocanal presentation with the support of the CNC. 4K restoration produced from the Original 35mm negative and the sound negative and operated by l’Image Retrouvée.

In the presence of Juliette Hochart, catalog director and Thierry Lacaze, director of theatrical, video and VOD distribution, Studiocanal.

JOHNNY GOT HIS GUN

Dalton

Trumbo

1971, 1h52, United States

A Gaumont presentation. New 4K digital copy, produced by GP Archives. Distributed theatrically in France by Malavida on October 2, 2024.

In the presence of Nicolas Seydoux, president of Gaumont.

ROSORA A LA 10

(Rosaura at ten o’clock)

Mario Soffici

1958, 1h42, Argentina

A presentation by Argentina Sono Film. Restored in 4K by Cubic Restoration in cooperation with the Society for Audiovisual Heritage, coordinated by Fernando Madedo and supervised by Luis Alberto Scalella. Restoration carried out respecting the original format, AlexScope 2.35, from the original 35mm negatives preserved in the Argentina Sono Film archives.

In the presence of Luis Alberto Scalella, president of Argentina Sono Film.

TASIO

Montxo Armendáriz

1984, 1h36, Spain

A presentation of the Basque Cinematheque. 4K restoration from the original negative financed by the Basque Government and supervised by director Montxo Armendáriz and with the agreement of the production house Enrique Cerezo, PC. Theatrical release in France by Tamasa in 2025.

In the presence of Montxo Armendáriz.

LA ROSE DE LA MER

(The Rose of the Sea)

Jacques de Baroncelli

1947, 1h26, France

A presentation of Pathé. 4K restoration, based on the original nitrate negatives, an image negative and an optical sound negative, as well as a standard 1st generation brown. Work carried out by the L’Image Retrouvée laboratory.

In the presence of Sophie Seydoux, president of the Jérôme Seydoux-Pathé Foundation.

BONA

Lino Brocka

1980, 1h26, Philippines

A presentation by Kani Releasing and Carlotta Films. New version restored in 4K by Kani Releasing and Carlotta Films at the Cité de Mémoire laboratory (Paris) from the original image negative and 35mm sound negative preserved by LTC Patrimoine. Theatrical release in France by Carlotta Films on September 25, 2024.

In the presence of Vincent Paul-Boncour, director and co-founder of Carlotta Films.

MANTHAN

(The Churning)

Shyam Benegal

1976, 2h14, India

A presentation from Film Heritage Foundation. Restoration from the original 35mm camera negative kept at NFDC-National Film Archive of India and digitized audio from a working print kept at Film Heritage Foundation, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, operated by Film Heritage Foundation at Prasad Corporation Pvt. Ltd.’s Post – Studios, Chennai and at the L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory in association with Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., cinematographer Govind Nihalani and director Shyam Benegal.

In the presence of actor Naseeruddin Shah, family of actress Smita Patil, producers of the film and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, director, Film Heritage Foundation.

SHANGHAI BLUES

Tsui Hark

1984, 1h42, Hong Kong

A Film Workshop presentation to mark the company’s 40th anniversary. 4K restoration of the original negative supervised by Tsui Hark and Nansun Shi, in collaboration with L’Immagine Ritrovata, soundtrack remixed by One Cool Sound.

In the presence of Sylvia Chang, actress.



FOUR NIGHTS OF A DREAMER

Robert Bresson

1971, 1h23, France/Italy

A presentation of mk2. Restoration in 4K in 2024 by mk2 Films with the support of the CNC, based on the image negative and the magnetic sound at Eclair Classics. The restoration and calibration of the film were supervised by Mylène Bresson. The sound restoration was carried out by LE DIAPASON. Theatrical release in France by mk2.Alt and Carlotta first quarter 2025. International sales: mk2 films.

In the presence of Nathanaël Karmitz, chairman of the management board of the mk2 group.

REMINDER !

Napoleon at the opening of Cannes Classics

NAPOLÉON BY ABEL GANCE (1927)

Abel Gance

1927, 3h40, France

Presentation of the first part (3h40) of the restored film by Abel Gance (from the youth of Bonaparte to the siege of Toulon).

In the presence of Costa-Gavras, president of the Cinémathèque française, and Frédéric Bonnaud, general director.

The screening will take place in the Debussy room on Tuesday May 14 at 2 p.m.