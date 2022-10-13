NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

NYFF Revivals concludes with restorations of Edward Yang’s A Confucian Confusion, Beirut the Encounter, Canyon Passage, and Black God, White Devil.

Film Forum

Isabelle Huppert, maybe our greatest actress, is celebrated in a retrospective with work by Godard and Chabrol; Breathless continues, while Wallace and Gromit shows on Sunday.

Japan Society

Mamoru Oshii’s legendary Angel’s Egg screens on Friday.

Roxy Cinema

Weyes Blood presents Possession, An American Werewolf in London, Virginia Woolf, and Hardcore on 35mm, as well as Funeral Parade of Roses and Rebecca; Band of Outsiders and a print of Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence also screen.

Anthology Film Archives

Alexei German’s Khrustalyov, My Car! has a revival run; a retrospective of Colombian filmmaker Luis Ospina continues.

IFC Center

Guy Maddin (who we spoke to here) presents a restoration of his early feature Tales from the Gimli Hospital; “World of Wong Kar-wai” returns; Videodrome, Pulp Fiction, Purple Rain, The Silence of the Lambs, The Lost Boys, and Twilight also play.

Museum of the Moving Image

The Caan Film Festival closes with James Gray’s The Yards on 35mm; the great Manny Kirchheimer and Leo Hurwitz are subject of a series.

Paris Theater

Lewis Milestone’s All Quiet on the Western Front screens this Sunday.