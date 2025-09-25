It’s only fitting on the same morning a new trailer for Kathryn Bigelow’s next feature drops, we also get a new one from the latest from James Cameron. The king of the blockbuster returns this winter with the latest installment of his Avatar franchise. The third feature, Avatar: Fire and Ash, finds David Thewlis and Oona Chaplin joining the ensemble of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet. Ahead of a December 19 release, the full trailer has now arrived.

Cameron also recently spoke to Deadline about the franchise and his hopes to adapt Charles Pellegrino’s book Ghosts of Hiroshima, noting, “We drop the next one December 19th, and we’ll take it from there. I’ve got the scripts and we’ve done preliminary designs on four and five and we’re ready to roll into it. But audiences tastes shift, and maybe the movie won’t exactly be what they want it to be. Who knows? We’ll find out. We always find out the hard way.”

Speaking about Hiroshima, he adds, “Right now, look at the lingering enmity that’s gone on for half a century between Israel and Palestine. Look at the enmity that’s gone on between the US and Iran over time. Look at what’s happening in the world with Russia. The doomsday clock just keeps ticking closer and closer and closer to midnight. Nuclear war is not on our display screen right now, it’s not on our dashboard. We tend to not be able to grasp it, we tend to be in denial about it. I want to make a film that just reminds people what these weapons do to people, and how absolutely unacceptable it is to even contemplate using them. I think Trump is the first president who has bandied around the idea of, ‘My button’s bigger than your button.’ That’s something he says to Kim Jong Un. I’m like, what? Are you nuts? You can’t say that! You can’t say that.”

Watch below.