After taking the longest break of her career, the much-awaited return of Kathryn Bigelow was one of the fall’s major cinematic events. A House of Dynamite, a thriller which imagines the scenario of what happens when a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, features the sprawling cast of Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke, Malachi Beasley, Brian Tee, Brittany O’Grady, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Willa Fitzgerald, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kyle Allen, and Kaitlyn Dever. Following a Venice premiere, it’ll come to New York Film Festival this weekend ahead of an October release, and now the first full trailer has arrived.

Rory O’Connor said in his review, “If human life were to essentially grind to a halt tomorrow, would it be due to a) the itchy trigger finger of a military hothead, b) the low accuracy rate of even the best interceptor missiles, or c) some other cocktail of worst-case scenarios? These are some of the options being assessed in A House of Dynamite, Katheryn Bigelow’s first movie in eight years and a story as combustible as its title suggests. Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, and Jason Clarke all feature, but the star of the show is a single, rogue nuclear missile. This unseen, unexpected harbinger of doom is headed for Chicago and set to blow in twenty minutes––unless those in power can find a way to avoid catastrophe.”

See the trailer below.