Three segments (Lovers Rock; Red, White, and Blue; and Mangrove) of Steve McQueen’s forthcoming anthology Small Axe already premiered at the New York Film Festival, though many still wonder how to classify this project. He gave a definitive answer: “These are five features. In a perfect world, I would love people to see these films in the cinema, absolutely, but we are living in these times [with] TVs and how people can use this equipment in high quality ways. But there is nothing for me that can beat going to the cinema and viewing with a community of people.”

A new trailer has arrived for the series, which will begin a weekly rollout this November.

Deadline reports that Mangrove, starring Letitia Wright & Shaun Parkes, will premiere on November 15, the four additional films debuting each of the following Fridays; Lovers Rock (11/22) starring Micheal Ward & Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn; Education (11/29) featuring Kenyah Sandy; Alex Wheatle (12/6) with newcomer Sheyi Cole; and then the final film, Red, White and Blue (12/13) starring John Boyega.

Vikram Murthi dutifully reviewed all three out of NYFF. Lovers Rock was deemed “An appropriately buoyant opening-night choice for this year’s New York Film Festival. Mangrove was similarly praised, while Red, White, and Blue earned somewhat more mixed notices.

See the trailer below: