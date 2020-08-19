The genre show goes on as Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival moves online for its 24th annual edition happening from August 20 to September 2, 2020. The best news for the host nation is that anyone in the country (all films save #SHAKESPEARESSHITSTORM for the US will be geo-blocked to Canada) can experience the fun that only those able to travel to Montreal have in the past.

Each on-demand title will be available through their festival portal for $8 CAD and accessible during the course of the festival (with 30 hours to finish once you’ve pressed play). Attendance numbers will be capped similar to the capacity of the auditorium it would have screened at had an in-person event been possible and there will be select live screenings that must be watched during specified times as a communal experience.

Don’t think that the virtual nature of this installment will water down the product, though, as everything Fantasia regularly offers remains intact. There’s an online masterclass from Lifetime Achievement Award-winner John Carpenter; a tribute to the late South American filmmaker José Mojica Marins with screenings of At Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul, The Strange World of Coffin Joe, and The End of Man; and the usual mix of world, Canadian, and North American premieres.

The festivities open with Neil Marshall’s latest The Reckoning and close with Kiwi Kiel McNaughton’s The Legend of Baron To’a. Filling out the duration is Chino Moya’s Undergods, Anthony Scott Burns’ Come True, Brea Grant’s 12 Hour Shift (read our Tribeca review here), Bryan Bertino’s The Dark and the Wicked, Yûji Shimomura’s Crazy Samurai Musashi, Jason Neulander’s Fugitive Dreams, and Johnnie To’s Chasing Dream.

We’ll be watching films throughout Fantasia’s whole run so keep checking back here as more capsules are added, with links to all full reviews:

Clapboard Jungle (Justin McConnell) – On-Demand

“So while Clapboard Jungle does contain an extensive compilation of interviews, they aren’t assembled as a lecture for audiences tuning in. They instead combine to form a mentorship program of sorts for McConnell himself. Their words are solicited for his own edification first and ours second. The film is a document of his struggle to be noticed on this cliquish scene by using their advice rather than a vehicle for anecdotal entertainment. McConnell’s life becomes a trial by fire.” – Jared M.

Climate of the Hunter (Mickey Reece) – On-Demand

A unique and bizarre little devil of a film, Climate of the Hunter will surely be divisive. Perhaps as divisive as a charming vampire who’s over for dinner. With conversation this good, sexual tension this thick, and food this delectable, it’s almost worth the plummet into Satan’s alley. – Mike M.

Fried Barry (Ryan Kruger) – On-Demand

“Let’s be honest. If you read the synopsis, see the poster adorned by a confusedly crazed Gary Green, and still sit down anyway: you’re doing so with the knowledge that it’s your cup of tea. Weird films like Fried Barry rely on that truth so they can consistently get weirder without losing their audience.” – Jared M. (full review)

Patrick (Tim Mielants) – On-Demand

A man living in a nudist colony searches for a missing hammer. Personally, that’s the only pitch I need. However, it doesn’t hurt that Patrick is gorgeously shot and painfully fixated on the human at its center. – Mike M.

Sleep (Michael Venus) – On-Demand

Sleep is a hypnotic feature debut from Michael Venus, who slowly unravels a tale of suppressed German pride/guilt, personal and familial trauma, and community-based sin. Venus is a talent to watch out for, expertly balancing ghoulish imagery, haunting mysteries, and searing cultural study. Watch out for the hogs. – Mike M.

Survival Skills (Quinn Armstrong) – On-Demand

“[Armstrong’s] process of letting the farce unfold into nightmare is similar to the warped aesthetic of an Adult Swim sketch like Too Many Cooks. Surreal comedy turns into surreal horror as hope buckles under futility’s weight. Everything Jim believed sight-unseen reveals itself to be the propagandized fantasy America’s less fortunate communities have known it to be for centuries.” – Jared M. (full review)

