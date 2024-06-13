It’s quite the year for Ocean’s reunions. Following the trailer for Wolfs, with George Clooney and Brad Pitt, now Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are back together (also marking a Oppenheimer and Interstellar reunion, of course). Directed by Doug Liman just a few months after his Road House remake, The Instigators follows the leads as they attempt to pull off a robbery from a corrupt politician. Written by Chuck MacLean and Casey Affleck, the first trailer has now arrived ahead of an August 2 theatrical release and August 9 Apple TV+ drop.

Here’s the synopsis: “Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police, but also backwards bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture—or worse.”

See the trailer below for the film also starring Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, Toby Jones, Jack Harlow, and Ron Perlman.