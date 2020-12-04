David Fincher’s long-awaited Mank has finally arrived on Netflix and while your mileage may vary regarding the film itself (Nick Newman skewed on the negative side in our review), one thing is for certain, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have delivered quite an impressive score for the tale of Citizen Kane‘s birth onto the page.

Clocking in at a massive 52 tracks over 1.5 hours, the full album is now available to listen. After working with Fincher on The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Gone Girl, this project marks a departure for the duo as they used 1940s instruments to capture the period feel. They’ll also be back later this month with the jazz-infused score for Soul.

Listen below.