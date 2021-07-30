After getting the trailer for Ridley Scott’s first film of 2021, The Last Duel, the first trailer for his second film of the year, House of Gucci, has now arrived. Bringing together the epic cast of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino, the story tells of the murder of Maurizio Gucci by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. Coming from MGM, it’ll arrive about a month after The Last Duel, just in time for Thanksgiving.

“This film, because it’s high fashion 80s and 90s, it’s going to be a little different,” cinematographer Dariusz Wolski recently told us mid-production. “I’m still trying to find a look for it. The 80s weren’t a particularly good-looking period. The fashion world or these fashion shows, they were not that great looking. You look at the big coats and stuff and [go] hmm… So it’s a bit of a kitschy, funny, tragic tragedy––like a high-end soap opera. With a crazy cast as well.”

The first trailer certainly sells that kitschy vibe, but one wonders what the original iteration of the project––directed by Wong Kar Wai and starring Margot Robbie––might have looked like. Oh, well.

See the preview below.

House of Gucci arrives on November 24.