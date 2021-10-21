If this morning’s bland, formulaic trailers for Uncharted and Red Notice put you to sleep, Michael Bay is here to jolt you back to life. Despite how one may feel about his films, he’s emerged as one of the few Hollywood directors who can actually bring a bold if ridiculously over-the-top vision to studio filmmaking. After teaming with Netflix, he’s now back in theatrical mode for Ambulance.

Led by Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González, the remake of the Danish film (surprisingly not the first Danish remake Gyllenhaal has recently starred in) follows a decorated veteran desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical bills, and asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn’t—his adoptive brother Danny. A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife’s survival on the line, Will can’t say no.

See the trailer below.

Ambulance opens on February 18, 2022.