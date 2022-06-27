Welcome, one and all, to a special episode of The Film Stage Show. We welcome special guest host Conor O’Donnell (of our podcast The B-Side) to chat with the drone team behind Michael Bay’s Ambulance: Davis DiLillo, Alex Vanover, and Jordan Temkin. They discuss pushing the limits of action photography, drone racing, Michael Bay as an auteur, and much more. Ambulance is now available to own on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

