If you missed the teaser attached to Jordan Peele’s Nope in theaters, Universal has now released our first look at Christopher Nolan’s epic drama Oppenheimer, about the father of the atomic bomb, online. As you might expect, the teaser goes above and beyond the standard marketing approach, attaching a real-time, unique countdown to its July 21, 2023 release date.

The ensemble cast includes Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Casey Affleck, and Michael Angarano.

Following his Peele collaboration, Hoyte Van Hoytema reunited with Nolan to shoot on IMAX 65mm and 65mm large-format film. The film is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, which explores the development of the atom bomb during WWII. “The epic thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it,” notes the official logline.

Watch below or on the official site.

Oppenheimer opens on July 21, 2023.