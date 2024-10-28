Guy Maddin is singular enough that the lending of his talents to another, far-younger director’s work perks up the ears. But one can understand such affinity within seconds of Dylan Greenberg’s The Triangular Door, a short whose form and tone are likewise indebted to cinema of yesteryear––in this case the New American Cinema of Jack Smith, George and Mike Kuchar, or Robert Downey Sr. After screening at the Tallahassee Film Fest and Nitehawk Cinema, and ahead of a presentation at MIX Festival and screening at Quad Cinema next month, we’re pleased to exclusively debut Greenberg’s project starring Adam Green of the Moldy Peaches.

Greenberg has already moved on to a feature debut, Spirit Riser, which will begin a Spectacle run on November 15 after premiering this spring in the Museum of the Moving Image’s Disreputable Cinema series, while also screening at PhilaMOCA and Nitehawk; the film is also on Blu-ray via Vinegar Syndrome. Michael Madsen narrates the feature that stars Patti Harrison, Dorian Electra, Kansas Bowling, Kate Bornstein, Lynn Lowry, Lloyd Kaufman, and (in his final appearance) musician Alan Merrill. Greenberg made the feature in honor of his sister, creating what he calls “a chronicle of her growth.”

Watch The Triangular Door and the trailer for Spirit Riser below: