Here’s another for the “Cate Blanchett, Cinephile” drawer. Appropriately titled fanpage Cate Blanchett Fan have pieced together enough details to deduce she’ll soon star in Rumours, the newest film from Guy Maddin, Evan Johson, and Galen Johnson that’s expected to roll cameras this month in Hungary. Details outside “it’s a comedy”––which in Maddin’s case is almost always anticipated––have yet to surface, and lest you fear Blanchett’s both an international megastar and strike-breaker, kindly note the project has been granted SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement allowing independent productions lacking direct ties to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to proceed.

Makeup stylist and many-times-over Blanchett collaborator Morag Ross alluded to the news via Instagram, while her reps at Milton Agency have posted a CV update that reflects the project’s existence. With production imminent, we expect more to come shortly; in the meantime we suggest reading our recent interview with Maddin, and watching her Criterion Closet video with Todd Field where (around 1:46) she explodes with enthusiasm over My Winnipeg.