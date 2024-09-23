Premiering at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson expanded their scale and scope with Rumours, an apocalyptic political satire that brings together the epic cast of Cate Blanchett, Alicia VikanderRoy Dupuis, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Charles Dance, Takehiro Hira, Denis Ménochet, Rolando Ravello, and Zlatko Buric. Now set for a stop at New York Film Festival before opening in theaters on October 18, the first full-length red band trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Ricocheting between comedy, apocalyptic horror, and swooning soap opera, Rumours follows the seven leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies at the annual G7 summit, where they attempt to draft a provisional statement regarding a global crisis. With unexpected, uproarious performances from a brilliant ensemble cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander, and Charles Dance, these so-called leaders become spectacles of incompetence, contending with increasingly surreal obstacles in the misty woods as night falls and they realize they are suddenly alone. A genre-hopping satire of political ineptitude, the latest film from incomparable directors Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson is a journey into the absurd heart of power and institutional failure in a slowly burning world.”

Luke Hicks said in his Cannes review, “A likelier Maddin-esque setting would be a somehow-ancient submarine in an infinite ocean, or a vast tropicana with erupting volcanoes, or the pits of competitive carnie life, or Winnipeg. If you’re familiar with him, you’re also not expecting any known actors not named Mathieu Amalric or Udo Kier. Certainly not A-listers like Cate Blanchett and Alicia Vikander, or vetted Hollywood role players such as Charles Dance, their presence the most “normal” thing about the movie. Alas, this is a new wave of Maddin: still outlandish but with a tinge of approachability, less German Expressionist circus and more hysterical, unabated diplomatic masturbation.”

See the trailer below.