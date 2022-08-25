Following 2001’s In the Bedroom and 2006’s Little Children, writer-director Todd Field will finally return with the long-awaited TÁR, a drama set in the world of classical music starring Cate Blanchett. Ahead of premieres at Venice and New York Film Festival, followed by an October 7 release, a new trailer has now arrived for one of our most-anticipated films of the fall.

“This script was written for one artist, Cate Blanchett,” Field said in a director’s statement. “Had she said no, the film would have never seen the light of day. Filmgoers, amateur and otherwise, will not be surprised by this. After all, she is a master supreme. Even so, while we were making the picture, the superhuman-skill and verisimilitude of Cate was something truly astounding to behold. She raised all boats. The privilege of collaborating with an artist of this caliber is something impossible to adequately describe. In every possible way this is Cate’s film.”

Also starring Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, and Mark Strong, with a score by Hildur Guðnadóttir and cinematography by Florian Hoffmeister, see the trailer and poster below.

TÁR plays at Venice and NYFF and opens on October 7.