After directing three films in four years with Bone Tomahawk, Brawl in Cell Block 99, and Dragged Across Concrete, it’s now been six long years since the latest new feature from S. Craig Zahler. While he’s chimed in on his recent avorite films and beyond, it’s been fairly silent regarding his next potential project. We now finally have an update on what’s on his plate.

“A number of articles have announced The Big Stone Grid as my next picture, which is not quite correct,” Zahler noted on his blog. “I am sending that script around as a possible fifth movie, but I’ve made far more progress with another different original project to direct for my fourth one: I am negotiating deals to see if it will become a reality. I will give more information about this when things are more certain. Continue to look here for my next movie announcement.”

As for The Big Stone Grid, it’s a crime drama script Zahler sold to Sony Pictures way back in the early 2010s with Michael Mann originally attached. While that director went on to helm Blackhat instead, Pierre Morel (Taken) was also briefly attached, but now it’s back in the hands of Zahler to potentially helm himself.

Described as “a hard-edged thriller in the vein of Seven and Marathon Man,” the film follows “two decorated detectives who uncover a terrifying extortion ring that operates within the secret underbelly of New York City.” With a little searching, it’s not too hard to find the full script online, so if Zahler indeed helms the project as his fifth feature, we’ll be curious to see how much it resembles that original script.