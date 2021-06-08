A full picture of the Cannes Film Festival is now coming into focus with the unveiling of the Directors’ Fortnight lineup. Following the Official Selection and the Critics’ Week lineups, this sidebar features Joanna Hogg’s highly-anticipated sequel The Souvenir Part II, as well as new films by Miguel Gomes, Jonas Carpignano, Clio Barnard, Pietro Marcello, Alice Rohrwacher, Matías Piñeiro, and more.

See below.

Features

A Chiara (Jonas Carpignano)

Ali & Ava (Clio Barnard)

Between Two Worlds (Emmanuel Carrère)

The Braves (Anaïs Volpé)

A Brighter Tomorrow (Yassine Qnia)

Clara Sola (Nathalie Álvarez Mesen)

The Employer and the Employee (Manuel Nieto)

Europa (Haider Rashid)

Futura (Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, Alice Rohrwacher)

Întregalde (Radu Muntean)

The Hill where Lionesses Roar (Luàna Bajrami)

Hit the Road (Panah Panahi)

Magnetic Beats (Vincent Cardona)

Medusa (Anita Rocha da Silveira)

Murina (Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović)

Neptune Frost (Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman)

A Night of Knowing Nothing (Payal Kapadia)

Our Men (Rachel Lang)

Returning to Reims (Fragments) (Jean-Gabriel Périot)

Ripple of Life (Shujun Wei)

The Sea Ahead (Ely Dagher)

The Souvenir Part II (Joanna Hogg)

The Tale of King Crab (Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis)

The Tsugua Diaries (Miguel Gomes, Maureen Fazendeiro)

Shorts

Anxious Body (Yoriko Mizushiri)

The Sidereal Space (Sebastián Schjaer)

Simone Is Gone (Mathilde Chavanne)

Sycorax (Lois Patiño, Matías Piñeiro)

The Parents’ Room (Diego Marcon)

The Vandal (Eddie Alcazar)

The Windshield Wiper (Alberto Mielgo)

Train Again (Peter Tscherkassky)

When Night Meets Dawn (Andreea Cristina Borțun)

ACID Lineup

The 2021 ACID lineup, another sidebar of the festival, has also been announced, seen below.

AYA – Simon Coulibaly Gillard

I COMETE – Pascal Tagnati

DOWN WITH THE KING – Diego Ongaro

GHOST SONG – Nicolas Peduzzi

LITTLE PALESTINE, JOURNAL D’UN SIÈGE (LITTLE PALESTINE, DIARY OF A SIEGE) – Abdallah Al-Khatib

MUNICIPALE (THE CANDIDATE) – Thomas Paulot

SOY LIBRE – Laure Portier

VEDETTE – Claudine Bories & Patrice Chagnard

VENUS SUR LA RIVE (VENUS BY WATER) – Lin Wang