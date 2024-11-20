Premiering at TIFF earlier this year, Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott lead the gritty revenge thriller Bring Them Down. The directorial debut from Christopher Andrews has now been set for a February 7 release from MUBI and they’ve unveiled the first teaser trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Michael, the last son of a shepherding family, lives with his ailing father, Ray. When a conflict with rival farmer Gary and his son Jack escalates, a devastating chain of events leaves both families permanently altered.”

Christopher Schobert said in his TIFF review, “It’s occasionally compelling thanks to its haunting, almost otherworldly locations in Ireland. Mainly, though, what stands out are performances of the ever-intense Christopher Abbott, Nora-Jane Noone, and, most notably, Barry Keoghan. But the actors serve a drama that is relentlessly violent and thoroughly unpleasant. It’s a testament to these performers that they make so much of so little.”

See the teaser below and read our recent interview with Keoghan here.