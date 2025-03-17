While Gummo, Trash Humpers, and Spring Breakers director Harmony Korine has always pushed the edge of cinema, his latest EDGLRD projects certainly bring him into a new echelon. Following his infrared crime thriller/nightmare AGGRO DR1FT, he’s back with Baby Invasion, which sports a brand new score from Burial. Following its Venice premiere last fall and ahead of its unique NYC event this Friday, the first trailer has now arrived.

This Friday’s event will take place at Queens’ Knockdown Center and will feature Korine deconstructing and mixing the feature film like a DJ set, transforming Baby Invasion into a pulsating, hypnotic experience. The event, which one can get tickets for here, will also feature live DJ sets by Harmony Korine/EDGLRD, Doss, Eyedress, and Yves Tumor.

Here’s the synopsis: “An ultra-realistic, multiplayer FPS game follows a group of mercenaries using baby faces as avatars through the use of AI. Tasked with entering mansions of the rich and powerful, players must explore every rabbit hole before time runs out. As players navigate this dark web-leaked game, the boundaries between the digital and the real world blur.”

Luke Hicks said in his review, “Baby Invasion is capital-A Art, a new standard for cinematic absurdism in which every audio-visual element is thrown to the wind. It’s less interested in entertaining than it is in pushing boundaries, the kind of work made to start a conversation about what movies are, what “rules,” frameworks, and devices they’ve outgrown––the kind of film made to stretch and challenge our idea of cinema, to get us thinking about the ways it can evolve. And Korine bashes us over the head tirelessly with the conversation, as he’s always done best.”

See the trailer below.