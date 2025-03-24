Just ten years ago Harmony Korine told Marc Maron that filmmaking is so exhausting it can only demand extended breaks. Which makes his recent run––beginning with the formation of his own company, EDGLRD––all the more notable. Two movies in as many years (Aggro Dr1ft and Baby Invasion) is one thing; it’s quite another to be in advanced stages on another pair that also find him making inaugural ventures into full-borne animation, or have a Terrence Malick-penned script waiting to shoot.

The Film Stage’s own Nick Newman talked to Korine for Interview Magazine, during which some info on current happenings came to light. With regards to The Trap (a script that nearly became a live-action feature some ten years ago and is being revived in anime form) Korine elaborated it’s “being worked on now in Tokyo,” with another “two years or so” before it’s publicly unveiled. That film’s endured through career transformations (such as a loudly exclaimed disinterest in cinema) because, in his words, “Well, it’s the best script that I’ve ever written, without question. […] That is the most perfect script that I’ve written; the best writing, the most I’ve put into just a pure piece of screenplay.” As for how he’ll capture his home and cinematic landscape in a new medium? “Even the anime will be Miami.”

Some fifteen years ago Korine was set to direct Twinkle Twinkle, which would star Marlon Wayans as “a former hitman who dresses up in a dollar bill costume.” It seems this has become the motion-capture comedy EDGLRD spoke of last year: it’s been in the works for about a year, “made on [very high-level] gaming engines” and “should be done very soon.”

No word if either project retains the actors who were once involved, but in at least one respect they’ll harken back to an earlier stage of Korine’s career. Despite recent, bold claims about remaking cinema, he’s speaking of these two in more equitable terms:

“Those movies are… Well, I’m not going to say traditional anime or animated features, but they are more linear. There are definitely more traditional scripts, storylines, and character arcs. They were written a couple of years ago, so I was still really interested in those things at that point. So those two projects will be more linear, more conventional, probably more commercial, but the visuals will be pretty stunning.”

If Korine’s word is to be taken seriously, expect both within reasonable time. Perhaps his third consecutive Venice Film Festival premiere sporting an EDGLRD mask and big cigar?