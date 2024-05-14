My screening series Amnesiascope will have its next event on Tuesday, May 28 at the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research. It was only a matter of time until I showed a film by Jean-Luc Godard, and if it’s so early into the programming cycle we can consider the work itself––to my mind his greatest feature (whatever its status as a rare object) and one that well embodies the creative spirit of the theater space that’s given Amnesiascope a home. This will mark its first New York screening since 2017.

Without revealing the film’s title I’ll say it’s a summit of Godard’s ’80s corpus, yet another self-reflecting vision of a director’s rise and fall, and makes for an essential study of Jean-Pierre Léaud as auteurism embodied. Were that, somehow, not enough, playwright (and Center co-founder) Matthew Gasda will once again mix cocktails that come far cheaper than anything in the Greenpoint neighborhood.

You can buy tickets here and find the official event description below: