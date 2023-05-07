Leave it to one of the cinema’s greatest filmmakers to deliver dispatches from beyond the grave. After word circulated Jean-Luc Godard directed several more films before his passing, the first one of these projects will now see the light of day at Cannes Film Festival 2023 as part of their newly-announced Cannes Classics lineup. Titled “Trailer of the film that will never exist: Phony Wars” and clocking at 20 minutes, the Saint Laurent-backed film now has its first teaser which introduces another collage-style film from the French-Swiss master.

Described as “the ultimate gesture of cinema,” Godard wrote this accompanying text: “No longer trusting the billions of diktats of the alphabet to give back their freedom to the incessant metamorphoses and metaphors of a true language by returning to the places of past shootings, while taking into account the present stories.”

See the teaser below.