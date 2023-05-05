We’re now in the month of Cannes Film Festival 2023 and they have a few more surprises up their sleeves thanks to the announcement of their Cannes Classics lineup. After being heavily rumored, it’s now confirmed a posthumous film from the legendary Jean-Luc Godard will premiere at the festival, billed as “Trailer of the film that will never exist: Phony Wars” and clocking at 20 minutes. Described as “the ultimate gesture of cinema,” Godard wrote this accompanying text: “No longer trusting the billions of diktats of the alphabet to give back their freedom to the incessant metamorphoses and metaphors of a true language by returning to the places of past shootings, while taking into account the present stories.”

Also amongst the lineup is Room 999 featuring interviews with James Gray, Rebecca Zlotowski, Claire Denis, Olivier Assayas, Nadav Lapid, Asghar Farhadi, and Alice Rohrwacher; a mini Ozo retro; Man Ray restorations scored by Sqürl’s Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan; plus new restorations of Alfred Hitchcock’s Spellbound, Jacques Rivette’s L’Amour Fou, Caligula – The Ultimate Cut, and more.

MEMORIES OF JEAN-LUC GODARD

Godard three times and for the ultimate time in majesty: the filmmaker celebrated through his last movie in world premiere, an exclusive documentary about him and a 4K restoration of one of his many masterpieces.

Le Mépris

Contempt

Jean-Luc Godard

1963, 1h40, France

A Studiocanal presentation. Restoration, supervision and digitalization in 4K by Studiocanal at Hiventy, with the participation of the CNC.

« No one better than Godard in Le Mépris has ever practiced cinema as the art of editing and editing as the art of circulating intensities, of changing lines. The art of moving from a color to a voice intonation, from a camera movement to a musical phase, from the birth of an emotion to the discovery of a space, from one speed to another» Alain Bergala. Screening in the presence of Juliette Hochart, EVP Film Library and Thierry Lacaze, Director of Theatrical, Video and VOD Distribution, Studiocanal.

Godard par Godard

Godard by Godard

Written by Frédéric Bonnaud and directed by Florence Platarets

1h, France

An Ex Nihilo production, with the participation of France Télévisions and the CNC.

Godard by Godard is an archival self-portrait of Jean-Luc Godard. It retraces the unique and unheard-of path, made up of sudden detours and dramatic returns, of a filmmaker who never looks back on his past, never makes the same film twice, and tirelessly pursues his research, in a truly inexhaustible diversity of inspiration. Through Godard’s words, his gaze and his work, the film tells the story of a life of cinema; that of a man who will always demand a lot of himself and his art, to the point of merging with it.

Screening in the presence of Florence Platarets and Frédéric Bonnaud.

World premiere!

Film annonce du film qui n’existera jamais : «Drôles de Guerres»

Trailer of the film that will never exist : «Phony Wars»

Jean-Luc Godard

20′, France / Switzerland

A Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Vixens production, in coproduction with L’Atelier.

Jean-Luc Godard often transformed his synopses into aesthetic programs. Drôles de guerres follows in this tradition and will remain as the ultimate gesture of cinema, which he accompanies with the following text: “No longer trusting the billions of diktats of the alphabet to give back their freedom to the incessant metamorphoses and metaphors of a true language by returning to the places of past shootings, while taking into account the present stories.”

Screening in the presence of Fabrice Aragno.

FILMMAKERS TALK ABOUT THE FUTURE!

Chambre 999

Room 999

Lubna Playoust

1h25, France

An MK Productions production.

In 1982, Wim Wenders asked 16 of his fellow directors to speak on the future of cinema, resulting in the film Room 666. Now, 40 years later, in Cannes, director Lubna Playoust asks Wim Wenders himself and a new generation of filmmakers (James Gray, Rebecca Zlotowski, Claire Denis, Olivier Assayas, Nadav Lapid, Asghar Farhadi, Alice Rohrwacher and more) the same question: “is cinema a language about to get lost, an art about to die?”

Screening in the presence of Lubna Playoust, Wim Wenders and filmmakers appearing in the movie.

BERRI-RASSAM: A FAMILY!

A documentary to tell the exciting and unknown story of the Berri-Rassam dynasty with Paul Rassam who confides for the first time and to whom the Festival de Cannes will pay tribute.

La Saga Rassam-Berri, le cinéma dans les veines

The Family

Michel Denisot & Florent Maillet

1h30, France

A Together Media, Babel Doc and France Télévisions co-production.

The Rassam-Berri. Two intertwined families who have made half a century of cinema. La Grande Bouffe, We won’t grow old together, Tchao Pantin, Apocalypse Now, Bienvenue Chez les Ch’tis, The Artist. At the center of this family, an unknown to the general public: Paul Rassam. His brother and his brother-in-law are more famous: the sulphurous Jean-Pierre Rassam and Claude Berri. It is a story peppered with drama, and today, a new generation has taken over. Thomas Langmann – son of Claude Berri – and Dimitri Rassam, son of Carole Bouquet and Jean-Pierre Rassam.

Screening in the presence of Michel Denisot, Paul Rassam, Carole Bouquet, Thomas Langmann and Dimitri Rassam.

LIV ULLMANN’S PRESENCE

Actor and director Liv Ullmann, who was often in the OfficIal Selection and Jury President at Cannes in 2001, will be present fr this 76th edition for a documentary in which she talks about her career, her life and her activism.

Liv Ullmann – A Road Less Travelled

Dheeraj Akolkar

2h12, Norway

Presented by Viaplay. Produced by Teddy TV and Vardo Films.

Divided in three chapters, this film explores the iconic actor, writer, director, author and activist Liv Ullmann’s multifaceted life, and her extraordinary international career spanning over 66 years. This is the story of an ever-evolving human being full of openness and curiosity, who embraces possibilities and uncertainties, demonstrates what it means to be a woman in a male-dominated world and shows how to find and use one’s voice without losing one’s integrity, sense of humour or friends. Using intimate contributions from some of Liv’s close companions, such as Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, Lena Endre, Pernilla August, Jeremy Irons, John Lithgow, Sam Waterston, John Lahai, Tom Remlov, Kjell Erik Øie and Michał Leszczyłowski, the film delves deep into the core values underneath Liv’s universal appeal and longevity and celebrates one of the world’s most respected and revered artists in the world.

Screening in the presence of Liv Ullmann and Dheeraj Akolkar.

CELEBRATING OZU (1903-1963)

Cannes Classics will launch the celebration of Ozu, who was born in 1903 and who died in 1963. The second part of the year will be placed under the sign of the Japanese director with two new restorations in world premiere.

Nagaya shinshiroku

Record of a Tenement Gentleman

Yasujirō Ozu

1947, 1h12, Japan

Presented by Shochiku. Digital restoration by Shochiku Co., Ltd., subsidized by J-LOD. The 4K restoration was managed by Shochiku and conducted by IMAGICA Entertainment Services, Inc. Color correction supervised by Masashi Chikamori and sound restoration supervised by Kazunori Shimizu. French distribution in theaters: Carlotta Films.

Screening in the presence of Meri Koyama (Shochiku)

Munekata kyōdai

The Munekata Sisters

Yasujirō Ozu

1950, 1h54, Japan

Presented by Toho. Digital restoration by Toho Co.,Ltd. For the 4K restoration, the 35mm master positive was provided by Toho, and conducted by Tokyo Laboratory Ltd. French distribution: Carlotta Films..

Screening in the presence of Shion Komatsu, (Toho)

WHEN JIM JARMUSCH MEETS MAN RAY

Event: the four films of painter, photographer and director Man Ray have just been restored. Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan, from the group Sqürl, have brought them together into a single artistic object and composed the soundtrack. An ocular, sonic and musical shock.

Return to Reason

Le Retour à la raison

Man Ray

1h10, France

Produced by Womanray (Marieke Tricoire) and Cinenovo (Julie Viez). Films directed by Man Ray. Music composed and performed by Sqürl (Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan).

In 1923, Man Ray improvises his first film. This movie, boldly surrealist, is called Le Retour à la raison. Subsequently, he renews the experience with Emak Bakia in 1926, L‘Étoile de mer in 1928 and Les Mystères du château de Dé in 1929.

In 2023, Jim Jarmush and Carter Logan, the founding members of the group Sqürl, compose a soundtrack to the four films as if they were forming one unique piece. Return To Reason celebrates the 100th anniversary of Man Ray’s cinematic Œuvre, restored for the first time in 4K. Il reveals the unique dialogue between two multitalented artists, and creates an undefinable object, a piece of visual music that resonates through its modernity and poetry.

Screening in the presence of Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan.

WORLD PREMIERE RESTORED FILMS

Because the relation of contemporary cinema to its own history was about to be shaken up by the arrival of digitalization, because the Festival de Cannes must also enchant cinemas of the past, the Festival de Cannes created Cannes Classics in 2004, to present classical films in restored versions. A now integral and essential part of the Selection Officielle, Cannes Classics is also a way for the festival to pay homage to the fundamental work provided by right-holders, cinematheques, production companies and national archives across the world. In this way, Cannes Classics puts the Festival de Cannes’ prestige in service of rediscovered cinema, accompanying the release of great films of the past in theaters or on DVD.

Spellbound

La Maison du docteur Edwardes

Alfred Hitchcock

1945, 1h46, United States

Presented and restored by Walt Disney Studios in association with The Film Foundation, with the participation of the Academy Film Archive. Special thanks to Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Screening in the presence of Margaret Bodde, Executive Director, The Film Foundation.

Classe tous risques

Danger Ahead

Claude Sautet

1960, 1h49, France / Italy

Presented by TF1 Studio. New version restored in 4K HDR Dolby Vision by TF1 Studio, with the support of the CNC, Coin de Mire Cinéma and OCS from the original camera negative and the French sound negative. Digital and photochemical work carried out by the Éclair Classics laboratory, Paris/Bologna.

Screening in the presence of Pierre Olivier, EVP Film Library & Home Entertainement, TF1 Studio.

Barev, es em

Bonjour, c’est moi

Hello, It’s Me

Frounze Dovlatian

1965, 2h16, Armenia

Presented by National Cinema Centre of Armenia (NCCA). Digital restoration by the NCCA with support by Hayastan All Armenian Fund, conducted by Locomotive Studios, Latvia. The 4K restoration featuring original Armenian-Russian mono soundtrack is based on the original 35mm camera negative held by Gosfilmofond of Russia, and the director-approved interpositive held at the National Archives of Armenia.

Screening in the presence of Shushanik Mirzakhanyan, Director, National Cinema Centre of Armenia, Vigen Galstyan, Head of the Film Heritage Department at the NCCA, Roberts Vinovskis, Director, Locomotive Studios in Latvia, Haykak Arshamyan, Director of All Armenian Fund.

Le Rendez-vous des quais

Paul Carpita

1955, 1h13, France

Presented by the CNC, the Cinémathèque française, Ciné-Archives and Paul Carpita’s succession. 4K digitalization, restoration and color grading of Paul Carpita’s movie were done by the CNC’s laboratory based on the original negative givent to the CNC by Ciné-Archives. Sound restoration was done by L.E. Diapason.

Screening in the presence of Laurent Cormier, Head of Heritage Cinema, Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée (CNC).

Il ferroviere

Le Disque rouge

Pietro Germi

1956, 1h55, Italy

Presented by Fondazione Cineteca di Bologna. Restored by Cineteca di Bologna and Surf Film at L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory. With fundings provided by Ministero della Cultura and the contribution of “A Season of Classic Films”, an initiative of ACE – Association des Cinémathèques Européennes supported by the EU Creative Europe MEDIA programme.

Screening in the presence of Gian Luca Farinelli, Director, Fondazione Cineteca di Bologna.

Mississipi Blues

Bertrand Tavernier & Robert Parrish

1983, 1h47, France

Presented by Orange Studio. 4K restoration based on the original 35 mm negative by L’Image Retrouvée-Eclair Classics with careful work put into conforming to the original negative edit.

Screening in the presence of Kristina Zimmermann, Executive Director, Orange Studio.

ES

IT

Ulrich Schamoni

1966, 1h27, Germany

Presented by the DFF – Deutsches Filminstitut & Filmmuseum, Francfort. Restoration supported by the Förderprogramm Filmerbe (FFE) and financed by BKM, the Länder and FFA.

Digital restoration supervised by the DFF – Deutsches Filminstitut & Filmmuseum and done by Cinepost Production, Unterföhring. The digitalization materials are the original camera negative and interposive combined. These materials are preserved by DFF and BETA Film.

Screening in the presence of Ellen Harrington, Director, DFF – Deutsches Filminstitut & Filmmuseum and Lou Burkart, member of the digitization and restoration team, DFF – Deutsches Filminstitut & Filmmuseum.

The Village

Le Village près du ciel

Leopold Lindtberg

1953, 1h38, Switzerland

Presented by the Swiss Cinémathèque. 4K restoration by the Swiss Cinémathèque with the collaboration of the SRF and the support of Memoriav. A Praesens Films production. Laboratories: Cinegrell, Zurich. Screening in the presence of Frédéric Maire, Director, Cinémathèque Suisse.

Ces Messieurs de la santé

Pierre Colombier

1934, 1h55, France

Presented by Pathé. 4K restoration, based on the original negatives, a standard master positive and a nitrate print. Work was done at the Image Retrouvée laboratories (Paris-Bologna) with the support of the Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée (CNC).

Screening in the presence of Sophie Seydoux, President, Fondation Jérôme Seydoux-Pathé.

Sziget a szárazföldön

The Lady from Constantinople

Judit Elek

1969, 1h16, Hungary

Presented by the National Film Institute Hungary – Film Archive.

The 4K digital restoration using the original 35 mm image negative and positive print was carried out by the NFI Hungary- Film Archive and Film Lab, in the frame of the «Long-term restoration programme of the Hungarian film heritage». Digital grading supervised by Elemér Ragályi DOP.

Screening in the presence of Judit Elek and György Ráduly, Director, NFI Film Archive.

El esqueleto de la Señora Morales

Skeleton of Mrs. Morales

Rogelio A. González

1959, 1h24, Mexico

Presented by Cineteca Nacional. Forms part of the América Móvil and Claro Video collections. The digital restoration was made by The Digital Restoration Laboratory of Cineteca Nacional, in cooperation with América Móvil y Claro Video, from a 35 mm positive print preserved in the vaults of the institution. A digital workflow of image, sound and color stabilization was done on this version.

Hombre de la esquina rosada

L’Homme au coin rose

Man on Pink Corner

René Mugica, scénario de Jorge-Luis Borges

1962, 1h10, Argentina

Presented by Argentina Sono Film. Restored in 4K by Cubic Restoration, in cooperation with Society for Audiovisual Heritage, and the support of cultural patronage of the Ministry of Culture of Buenos Aires, coordinated by Fernando Madedo and supervised by Luis Alberto Scalella. Restoration carried out on the 60th anniversary of the film from the original 35mm negatives, a 16mm positive duplicate and a 35mm negative duplicate preserved at the archive of Argentina Sono Film, owner of the film.

Screening in the presence of Luis Alberto Scalella, President, Argentina Sono Film..

L’Amour fou

Jacques Rivette

1967, 4h14, France

Presented by les films du losange. The 35mm negative having been burned in a fire at the GTC laboratory in 1973, this restoration was carried out using elements from various sources kept at the Archives du film and in the stocks of Eclair Préservation. The film was reconstituted in accordance with its original version using an incomplete positive print, a complete duplicate and incomplete 16mm rushes. Film restored in 4K by Véronique Manniez-Rivette and Les films du Veilleur, with the support of the CNC, by the Hiventy laboratory in Boulogne Billancourt, and under the supervision of Caroline Champetier, AFC.

Screening in the presence of Bulle Ogier and Jean-Pierre Kalfon.

Caligula – The Ultimate Cut

1976, 2h53, United States / Italy

Presented by Penthouse Films International. Restoration produced by Penthouse films International. The image and sound restoration work was done by Technorganica based on the original camera negatives and the original audio. This project was supervised by Thomas Negovan. French distributor: Bac Films. International seller: Goodfellas.

Screening in the presence of Helen Mirren and Thomas Negovan.

Ishanou

The Chosen One

Aribam Syam Sharma

1990, 1h31, India

Presented and restored by Film Heritage Foundation at L’Immagine Ritrovata laboratory and Prasad Corporation Pvt. Ltd.’s Post – Studios, Chennai, in association with the Producer and Director, Aribam Syam Sharma and Manipur State Film Development Society. Funding provided by Film Heritage Foundation with the support of Dr. Richard Meyer and Susan Harmon.

Screening in presence of Aribam Syam Sharma, the team of the film and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, director of the Film Heritage Foundation.

DOCUMENTARIES

100 Years of Warner Bros.

100 Ans de Warner Bros.

Leslie Iwerks

2h, United States of America

A Warner Bros. Unscripted Television production in association with Warner Horizon and Iwerks & Co.

100 Years of Warner Bros. takes a historical look at the powerful legacy of one of America’s leading studios. The documentary special explores the origin, evolution and endurance of Warner Bros. – from a family affair to a global juggernaut – as it celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023. Featuring legendary filmmakers, actors and executives with the vision, the moxie and the talent to create some of the most indelible stories that have made a lasting impact on the world, 100 Years of Warner Bros. tells the story of courage and risk and passion and innovation as it takes a behind-the-scenes journey into “the stuff that dreams are made of”.

Screening in the presence of Leslie Iwerks.

Nelson Pereira dos Santos – Vida de Cinema

Nelson Pereira dos Santos – A Life of Cinema

Aida Marques & Ivelise Ferreira

1h42, Brazil

A MP2 Productions, Globo Films and Istrili Films coproduction with the participation of the Niteroi municipality, the Canal Brazil and Globo News.

For six decades, the cinema of Nelson Pereira dos Santos has projected Brazil into the eyes of the world. Precursor of Cinema Novo, Nelson was, more than a director, he was an ideologue, a thinker of his country. At the Festival de Cannes, Vidas Secas, Azyllo muito Louco and O Amuleto de Ogun competed for the Palme d’Or. In 2012, Música Segundo Tom Jobim was screened during a tribute session dedicated to the filmmaker. The film shows us the man behind the camera. Through his legacy it is possible to ser all the richness of Brazilian culture reflected.

Screening in the presence of Aida Marques and Ivelise Ferreira.

Viva Varda !

Pierre-Henri Gibert

1h07, France

A Cinétévé, Ciné-Tamaris and ARTE France coproduction with the participation of Ciné +, the CNC, the Procirep – société des producteurs and the Angoa.

A pioneering post-war female film director, an instigator of the New Wave who was honored by Hollywood in her own lifetime, Agnès Varda has become a source of inspiration for a whole new generation of young filmmakers. With movies like Cléo de 5 à 7, Le Bonheur, Sans toit ni loi, Les Glaneurs et la glaneuse, she created a quirky, open to the world, sensitive to the disenfranchised, often silly body of work. Always one finger on the pulse, she shook everything up, including cinema itself which she refused to constrict to pure fiction or long-form films.

Screening in the presence of Pierre-Henri Gibert, Rosalie Varda and Mathieu Demy.

Anita

Svetlana Zill and Alexis Bloom

1h50, United States of America

An SK Global Entertainment production.

An exploration of the life of Anita Pallenberg, European actress and rock ’n’ roll muse. Told in Anita’s own words, from her unpublished memoir, and in the words of her family, this bittersweet film is a never-seen-before look at life with The Rolling Stones. Using Super 8mm home movies shot in the 1960s and 1970s, and contemporary interviews, the filmmakers weave together an intimate and profoundly moving story. Anita was a woman with a wild life: she dazzled the Festival de Cannes Film Festival and and inspired love in those around her, including Tilda Swinton who performed the voice over of the film.

Screening in the presence of Svetlana Zill and Alexis Bloom.

ON THE OCCASION OF THE FESTIVAL DE CANNES TRIBUTE TO MICHAEL DOUGLAS

Michael Douglas will be the guest of honor at the opening ceremony.

To complete the tribute paid to him, a new documentary by Amine Mestari, produced by Folamour and soon to be broadcasted on Arte, will be visible for two days on the Festival website, from Sunday, May 14th at 6PM to Tuesday, May 16th at 6PM.

Michael Douglas, le fils prodige

Michael Douglas, The Prodigal Son

Amine Mestari

52′, France

An Arte France Folamour Productions production, with the participation of Ciné+.

Not easy being his father’s son. Especially in Hollywood. Especially when his father was for more than 30 years one of the major figures of American cinema. Eldest son of the tremendous Kirk Douglas, Michael Douglas took a long time to emerge from the father’s shadow. By tracing his tormented life, this documentary shows us how Michael, an actor and producer like his father, had to accept their resemblance throughout his exceptional career to assert his difference. The time to learn how to become Michael when your name is Douglas.

LE CINÉMA DE LA PLAGE

Underground

Emir Kusturica

1995, 2h47, former Yugoslavia

Presented by Malavida Films. A new version restored by TF1 Studio in 4K with the support of the CNC, based on the original negative and the original 24 tracks mix. Digital and photochemical work done by the VDM laboratory. Release in French theaters in 2023.

Thelma & Louise

Ridley Scott

1990, 2h10, United States of America

Presented by Park Circus. MGM Studios’ THELMA & LOUISE (1991) has been digitally restored from a new 4K 16 bit scan, supervised by director Ridley Scott using the original negative. The film has been restored by The Criterion Collection with participation from MGM Studios and Park Circus. Park Circus will release the new 4K restoration into theatres worldwide; including in the UK (2nd June), France (5th July) and the US (4th August).

L’Été meurtrier

One Deadly Summer

Jean Becker

1983, 2h05, France

Presented by SND (M6 Group), this new version was restored in 4K based on the original negative. Digital and photochemical work was carried out by the Hiventy laboratory, supervised by Filmo, for SND.

Screening in the presence of Jean Becker.

Celebration of Jean-Pierre Bacri

Le Sens de la fête

The Sense of Celebration

Éric Tolédano & Olivier Nakache

2017, 1h57, France

Present by Gaumont. Showing in a brand-new copy, the greatest comedy of these last years with a grandiose performance by Jean-Pierre Bacri.

Screening in the presence of Éric Tolédano and Olivier Nakache, who’ve come to celebrate the Festival de Cannes on the Plage.

World Premiere !

Flo

Géraldine Danon

2023, 2h11, France

Presented by Metropolitan. World premiering on the Plage, it tells the story of « the little fiancée of the Atlantic », who’s career reached its peak with her victory of the Route du Rhum in 1990. An event film about the great navigator Florence Arthaud.

Screening in the presence of Géraldine Danon, Stéphane Caillard, Samuel Jouy, Pierre Deladonchamps and Alexis Michalik.

For the 50th anniversary of Bruce lee’s death

The Way of the Dragon

Meng long guo jiang

Bruce Lee

1972, 1h35, Hong Kong

Presented by Metropolitan. Bruce Lee against Chuck Norris at the Rome Coliseum, an incredible fight! To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Little Dragon’s death, the third movie by the iconic Bruce Lee who acted as its leading man, scriptwriter, director and producer.

Tribute to Carlos Saura

Carmen

Carlos Saura

1982, 2h32, Spain

Paying tribute to the great director Carlos Saura, the screening of a film he held very dearly in a gorgeous 4K restoration.

Screening in the presence of Antonio Saura.

World premiere !

Mars Express

Jérémie Périn

2023, 1h23, France

Presented by Gebeka/mk2. An animated film world premiering on the Plage! Aline Ruby, an obstinate private detective, and Carlos Rivera, an android replica of his deceased partner, throw themselves in a race against the clock across Mars. They must find Jon Chow, a simple cybernetics student who’s on the runs, before the hitmen who are following him closely kill him.

Screening in the presence of Jérémie Périn.

Memories of Ed Pressman

Badlands

Terrence Malick

1973, 1h33, United States of America

Presented by Warner Bros. Paying tribute to the producer Edward R. Pressman, Terrence Malick’s spine chilling thriller in which two lovers (Martin Sheen et Sissy Spacek) embark on a blood soaked road- trip across South Dakota in the 1950’s.

Screening in the presence of Edward R. Pressman.

L’Eté en pente douce

Gérard Krawczyk

1987, 1h37, France

Presented by Mission. After his mother’s death, un homme returns to his family how where he reunites with his mentally deficient brother and a childhood friend. A great adaptation by Pierre Pelot.

Screening in the presence of Gérard Krawczyk.

Sarafina!

Darrell Roodt

1992, 1h57

Presented by Videovision Entertainment.

A Special Screening at the Festival de Cannes in 1992, an emblematic, musical and politically powerful film that left a lasting impression. After its successful premiere, the film toured the world, helped raise awareness and was adapted into a Broadway musical. A must-see.

Alberto express

Arthur Joffé

1990, 1h32, France

A presentation by Jetlag Films.

Full of tenderness and poetry, a thunderous work on fatherhood between Italy and France with Sergio Castellitto in one of his best roles, moving, tender and in the purest tradition of Italian comedy.

Young Audience Screening

After Le Petit Nicolas in 2022, the animated film Robot Dreams by Pablo Berger will be screened in the Official Selection – Out of Competition for a screening intended for young audiences at the Festival de Cannes.

World Premiere !

Robot Dreams

Pablo Berger

2023, 90 mn, Spain-France

Presented by Arcadia Motion Pictures Barcelona – Films du Worso – Noodles Production.