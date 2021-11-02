Little surprise that one of this century’s great debuts came from Mia Hansen-Løve; stranger that fifteen-or-so years and an exceptional oeuvre would transpire before U.S. audiences could (legally) see it themselves. But Metrograph Pictures are picking up the mantle in a major way, giving 2007’s All is Forgiven a theatrical and digital release that starts this Friday.

Now we have a trailer—one that looks a hell of a lot finer than the file that’s been sitting on my hard drive since 2014, moreover one that instantly reminds me why I’ve held All is Forgiven in such esteem for so long. A good moment to note that, in our recent interview, Hansen-Løve promised her next feature “is like going back to” this new classic. We’re just glad it’s ready for discovery on its own terms.

Find preview and poster below: