Let’s start the week with some exceptionally good news: Screen Daily report Mia Hansen-Løve is about to wrap production on her new new feature One Fine Morning, a romantic drama starring Léa Seydoux, Melvil Poupaud, Pascal Greggory, and Nicole Garcia. Sales will be underway at Cannes next week, with Les Films du Losange and MUBI repping the title.

A story of watching loved ones grow older and weaker, One Fine Morning stars Seydoux as “a young woman living with her eight-year-old daughter in a small apartment in Paris, whose father is suffering from a neurodegenerative disease. As she struggles with the labyrinthine process of securing proper care and a decent nursing home for her father, she runs into an old lost friend. Although he is already in a relationship, they embark on a passionate affair.” Hansen-Løve to the nth degree!

But we mustn’t get ahead of ourselves! Hansen-Løve will debut her new feature Bergman Island, among our most-anticipated of the year, at Cannes. See the first trailer and check back soon for our review.