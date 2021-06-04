Hard, even indecent, to pick a single favorite from this year’s outstanding Cannes lineup, so we won’t do that… but we will suggest Mia Hansen-Løve’s long-developing Bergman Island (starring Tim Roth, Vicky Krieps, Mia Wasikowska, and Anders Danielsen Lie) has a particular glow about it. Which, I suppose, is what happens when one of our favorite directors finally debuts something of which we’ve heard word for years.

And its first trailer suggests—as trailers are explicitly designed to do, granted—that we’re in good hands: every shot is functionally perfect (note she’s reteamed with Eden DP Denis Lenoir), every actor a beauty, and the last music cue a nice jolt. Let’s wait to see how reviews shake out, but with IFC set to release in the U.S., well, it’s hard to wait.

See below: