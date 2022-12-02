Featuring one of a handful of great performances Léa Seydoux gave in 2022 releases, Mia Hansen-Løve’s tender drama One Fine Morning is one of the major films of the year. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to see it in this calendar year as it will only be having a NY qualifying run starting next week, but thankfully its proper release is right around the corner beginning January 27. Ahead of the run, Sony Classics has now released the first. U.S. trailer for the drama also starring Pascal Greggory, Melvil Poupaud, Nicole Garcoa, and Camille Leban.

Rory O’Connor said in his review, “One year on from Bergman Island, her only title yet to have competed for the Palme d’Or, Hansen-Løve returned to Cannes this week in the more low-key surroundings of Directors’ Fortnight––it is indeed a more low-key film, and frankly a better one for it. It stars Léa Seydoux, perhaps the most famous French actress of her generation, though she’s rarely looked more normal: costumed here with short hair and casual dresses, she almost just about looks like someone you might actually know. Seydoux plays Sandra, a widowed mother stuck between caring for her ailing father, Georg (Pascal Gregory, delicate and heartbreaking), and her eight-year-old girl. She also begins an affair with an old friend, Clément (Melvil Poupaud), who only occasionally shows an interest in leaving his partner.”

See the trailer below and read our review with the director, with another coming soon.

One Fine Morning opens on December 9 in NY for one week only and then begins its theatrical run on January 27.