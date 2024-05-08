Lost a bit in last year’s Cannes shuffle was Karim Aïnouz’s Firebrand, a period piece starring (who else to put their superb skills into costume dramas) Alicia Vikander and Jude Law. With Roadside Attractions handling distribution, it arrives on June 14 and there’s now a trailer.

We were mixed-positive on Aïnouz’s film out of Cannes. As Savina Petkova said, “Even if Firebrand prefers to stay on the safe side of period cinema about the British monarchy––unlike Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite or Pablo Larraín’s Spencer––Karim Aïnouz doesn’t fail his audiences. Maybe the ones who’d expect something more of his auteur touch would face some disappointment, but the general audience wouldn’t mind an exciting, superbly acted tale of emancipation and revenge.”

Find the preview below: