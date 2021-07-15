Coming off an especially top-dollar June announcement, the Criterion Collection has unveiled a similarly striking October lineup. Who’d have thought Adam Sandler would claim more titles than Apichatpong Weerasethakul?

So does he (and, yes, the Safdie brothers) come to Criterion with Uncut Gems; meanwhile Humphrey Bogart and Ida Lupino are featured in Raoul Walsh’s High Sierra; Ratcatcher and Onibaba get much-needed upgrade; genre classic The Incredible Shrinking Man joins; as does one of Satyajit Ray’s greatest films, Devi.

Check out the cover art for each release below and full details here.