Kicking off the fall with a bang, The Criterion Collection has unveiled quite a September lineup. Johnnie To will finally be joining the collection with his 2004 martial arts film Throw Down, dedicated to Akira Kurosawa. Gina Prince-Bythewood’s hit debut Love & Basketball will also be arriving, including a trio of short films by the director, Stitches (1991), Progress (1997), and Bowl of Pork (1997).

Luchino Visconti’s long-hard-to-see masterpiece The Damned has been restored and will join the collection, alongside Neil Jordan’s neo-noir crime drama Mona Lisa starring Bob Hoskins, Cathy Tyson, and Michael Caine. The previously announced Melvin Van Peebles four-film box set will also be released, featuring Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, The Story of a Three Day Pass, Watermelon Man, and Don’t Play Us Cheap.

Check out the cover art for each release below and full details here.