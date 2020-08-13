Kicking off a week earlier than usual, the 58th New York Film Festival will take place September 17 through October 11 with a mix of drive-in and virtual screenings. We now have our first glimpse at the expanded lineup with the arrival of its Main Slate, comprising 25 films from 19 countries.

A best-of-the-best for festival favorites of this strange year, it also includes some new selections landing at Venice and TIFF, as well as a handful of world premieres. Representing a wide range of world cinema, there’s work by Garrett Bradley, Philippe Garrel, Eugène Green, Hong Sangsoo, Jia Zhangke, Victor Kossakovsky, Steve McQueen, Christian Petzold, Matías Piñeiro, Cristi Puiu, Gianfranco Rosi, Chaitanya Tamhane, Tsai Ming-liang, Frederick Wiseman, Chloé Zhao, and more.

“The disorientation and uncertainty of this tough year had the effect of returning us to core principles,” said Dennis Lim, NYFF’s Director of Programming. “To put it simply, the Main Slate is our collective response to one central question: which films matter to us right now? Movies are neither made nor experienced in a vacuum, and while the works in our program predate the current moment of crisis, it’s striking to me just how many of them resonate with our unsettled present, or represent a means of transcending it. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with a brilliant, tireless programming team—the newly composed selection committee and our new team of advisors—and we are truly excited for audiences to discover and discuss these films.”

Check out the Main Slate lineup below, with links to reviews where available.

Opening Night

Lovers Rock

Dir. Steve McQueen

Centerpiece

Nomadland

Dir. Chloé Zhao

Closing Night

French Exit

Dir. Azazel Jacobs

Atarrabi and Mikelats

Dir. Eugène Green

Beginning

Dir. Dea Kulumbegashvili

The Calming

Dir. Song Fang

City Hall

Dir. Frederick Wiseman

Days

Dir. Tsai Ming-liang

The Disciple

Dir. Chaitanya Tamhane

Gunda

Dir. Victor Kossakovsky

I Carry You with Me (Te Llevo Conmigo)

Dir. Heidi Ewing

Isabella

Dir. Matías Piñeiro

Malmkrog

Dir. Cristi Puiu

Mangrove

Dir. Steve McQueen

MLK/FBI

Dir. Sam Pollard

Night of the Kings (La Nuit des Rois)

Dir. Philippe Lacôte

Notturno

Dir. Gianfranco Rosi

Red, White and Blue

Dir. Steve McQueen

The Salt of Tears (Le sel des larmes)

Dir. Philippe Garrel

Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue

Dir. Jia Zhangke

Time

Dir. Garrett Bradley

Tragic Jungle (Selva Trágica)

Dir. Yulene Olaizola

The Truffle Hunters

Dir. Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

Undine

Dir. Christian Petzold

The Woman Who Ran

Dir. Hong Sangsoo

