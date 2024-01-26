Somewhere between “Wall of Eyes” and starting production on a $100 million, Leonardo DiCaprio-starring feature, Paul Thomas Anderson directed another video for The Smile, whose second album begins its rollout this weekend. This latest, “Friend of a Friend,” takes a smaller-scale approach, letting young children (some of whom were surely not alive when Radiohead’s last record released) discover the magnificent talents of Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood.

The band, featuring Tom Skinner on drums, recorded Wall of Eyes between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, with production and mixing by Sam Petts-Davies. It features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra.

Check out the music video and album art below while we await further word on just whatever Anderson’s shooting with DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall. (Mr. Anderson, if you’re reading this: shoot me an email.)