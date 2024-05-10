File this evergreen headline under “no alarms and no surprises.” After working together on There Will Be Blood, The Master, Inherent Vice, Junun, Phantom Thread, and Licorice Pizza, Jonny Greenwood has confirmed he’s already started to work on the score for the next feature from Paul Thomas Anderson.

“I’m incredibly lucky that Paul indulges me and gives me so much time to experiment and compose,” Greenwood tells The Guardian. “That’s not usually the case in Hollywood, where the soundtrack writers are often very far down the food chain, and are sometimes given only a couple of days to bash out a complete score.”

This will mark the first time a Greenwood score will be heard in IMAX theaters as PTA’s currently untitled film has been set for an August 8, 2025 wide release from WB. With a cast of Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Alana Haim, and Chase Infiniti, production kicked off earlier this year.

With a reported budget of $115 million ($20 million of which goes to DiCaprio), the question still remains if Anderson is indeed adapting Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland, but the evidence continues to pile up it’s at least a loose interpretation of that sprawling 1990 novel: Infiniti potentially playing DiCaprio’s daughter, shooting taking place in Eureka as well as outside of Ronald Reagan’s old house, while DiCaprio was captured on set saying lines lifted directly from the novel.

Here’s hoping WB goes the Nolan route with this one and gives us a first teaser at the end of the year.