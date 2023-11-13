After many film and music collaborations between Paul Thomas Anderson, Thom Yorke, and Jonny Greenwood, they’ve once again teamed for a new project. Following a perfectly PTA-style tease yesterday, the director’s music video for The Smile’s new track “Wall of Eyes” has now premiered.

The delightfully trippy five-minute music video accompanies an announcement that Yorke, Greenwood, and Tom Skinner’s band will release a new album, Wall of Eyes, on January 26, 2024 via XL Recordings, and it’s now available to pre-order. Said album was recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, and is produced and mixed by Sam Petts-Davies. It features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra.

Check out the tracklist, music video, and album art below. Meanwhile: now that the strikes have concluded, rumors are emerging that Paul Thomas Anderson will start production on his mysterious new film early next year, but we’ll wait until some more concrete news arrives before reporting any further.

Wall Of Eyes

Teleharmonic

Read The Room

Under Our Pillows

Friend Of A Friend

I Quit

Bending Hectic

You Know Me!