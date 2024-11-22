After his well-deserved Oscar win for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, we have to imagine cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema will reteam with the director for his mysterious forthcoming feature, which has amassed a cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, and Robert Pattinson ahead of production early next year and release in July 2026. While we wait for confirmation, the accomplished cinematographer has unveiled his latest work in an emotional new four-minute short film for Volvo.

First published back in September but now making the viral rounds on social, the film, shot by Hoytema and directed by Marcus Ibanez, is a promotion for the Volvo EX90 but it’s only a small part of a story that involves expecting parents and how life can flash before your eyes. The less said the better, but we should call out Hoytema’s interesting gauzy approach to the flash-forwards, in which he used Vantage spot diopters, glare effect, and Bethke filters.

Watch below.