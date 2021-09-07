Mia Hansen-Løve’s long-developing Bergman Island (starring Tim Roth, Vicky Krieps, Mia Wasikowska, and Anders Danielsen Lie) finally premiered at Cannes in July, and while positive word had a certain mutedness to it, these reactions suggest something wholly in keeping with the great director’s soulful, measured cinema. After years of anticipation it’s hard to believe the movie is so close at hand, but on October 15 (with an NYFF pit stop along the way) it’ll hit screens.

IFC have released a trailer that suggests all is well—the shots are perfect, the atmosphere effervescent, the dynamics ringing with tension. As we said at Cannes, “A story of prickly truths but no shortage of levity, it is a clear passion project for Hansen-Løve, a director whose work has always leaned as much toward the biographical as the cinephilic.”

See preview and poster below: