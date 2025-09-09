Films about films will earn a reflexive grown from the cynical; a film about one of the 15-or-so most-influential films ever––while, for good measure, serving as an origin story for the titanic movement it effectively began, with actors dressing up as its figureheads––faces something like an uphill battle. Reaction to Richard Linklater’s making-of-Breathless picture Nouvelle Vague (from, of all places, Cannes) was accordingly divisive. The director’s devotees (hello) are nevertheless excited to see what comes of the project, which begins a limited theatrical run October 31 before coming to Netflix on November 14. Ahead of this, there’s a new trailer.

As Luke Hicks said in his (largely positive) Cannes review, “Nouvelle Vague is such a cinephilic feast, however, that it might be alienating to the less-interested. As an anti-populist film about one of the most popular anti-populists, it shouldn’t be too easy to swallow. Where Before Sunrise represents an approachable Linklater traipsing around a romanticized Paris, Nouvelle Vague presents a Paris stripped of color, sentimentality, or romance––a more challenging Linklater, one bursting with the opportunity of earned anti-establishment cynicism and cold, hard, cool socialist art. And while that’s never been the chill Austin-ite’s mantra on the surface, it’s always been central to his work.”

Watch the preview below: