With the bevy of films NEON brought to Cannes Film Festival this year, it’s no surprise some of them will be rolling out in theaters starting this summer. On July 24 (the same day the distributor will release Nicolas Winding Refn’s Her Private Hell), they will debut Hirokazu Koreeda’s Sheep in the Box in U.S. theaters beginning in NY and LA, following its North American premiere as the Closing Night film of Japan Cuts.

Starring Daigo, Kuwaki Rimu, and Haruka Ayase, here’s the synopsis: “In the not-so-distant future, a grieving couple who has lost their son takes a humanoid into their lives with the same appearance and voice as their late child.” The film marks Koreeda’s first feature of the year, followed by the likely fall festival run and release for his second 2026 feature, Look Back, coming from GKIDS.

See the trailer and poster below for Sheep in the Box, along with the teaser and poster for Look Back.