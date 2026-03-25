Chalk up another sure-fire Cannes Film Festival debut. Sheep in the Box, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s first feature of 2026 (preceding his adaptation of Look Back), has been set for a May 29 release in Japan, priming it for a world premiere at the French festival. Ahead of the release, the first Japanese trailer has now arrived.

Also written by Kore-eda, the film stars Haruka Ayase, Daigo Yamamoto, and Kuwaki Rimu, and is set in the near future, where a couple takes in a state-of-the-art humanoid into their home as their son. With the title of the film inspired by the French children’s novel The Little Prince, NEON will release the film in the U.S., presumably this fall.

See the Japanese trailer and poster below for Kore-eda’s first film since 2023’s Monster, which received the Queer Palm and Best Screenplay awards at Cannes.