We’re rather excited for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood—the novel, that is, which was announced in November and finally arrives next week. (Alongside a Jennifer Jason Leigh-read audiobook, to boot.) Taking full advantage of resources, Sony and Harper Perennial just released a book trailer boasting a decent amount of previously unseen footage from the film, easily recognizable no matter how long it’s been

Tarantino’s first “contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature” has been sold as a “fresh, playful and shocking departure from the film.” On a recent episode of the Pure Cinema podcast he gave us a tantalizing glimpse of the project:

“In the movie, Cliff is a real enigma, you’re kind of like, what’s this guy’s deal? And one of the things in the book is, there’s these isolated chapters that tell you, like, this whole chapter will be about Cliff’s past. It goes back in time to tell you about Cliff at this point in time. And then you go further on with the normal run of the story and there’s another chapter that goes back in time and tells you about Cliff’s past. And every isolated chapter that’s just about Cliff’s past is like a weird little pulp novel unto itself starring Cliff.”

Look for our write-up of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (again: the novel) as soon as we get our hands on it, and see the trailer below via EW:

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood arrives on June 29.