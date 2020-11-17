Aging like a fine wine (aka the opposite of too many whiskey sours), Quentin Tarantino’s latest film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood continues to blossom like one of the director’s finest works over a year after release. Now, as the filmmaker looks towards wrapping up his career behind the camera with perhaps one final film, he has suggested he would get more into writing, and he’s now confirmed that desire by signing a two-film book deal.

Tarantino has inked the deal with HarperCollins and first up will be an expansion of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood with a new novel. Said to offer “a fresh, playful and shocking departure from the film,” according to the publisher, it will arrive as a mass market paperback, akin to the director’s pulp paperback favorites, alongside e-book and digital audio editions, this coming summer. A deluxe hardcover edition will then be released in fall 2021.

“In the seventies movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading,” says Tarantino. “And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre. So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I’m proud to announce Once Upon A Time In Hollywood my contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature. I’m also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart.”

See the cover below.

Deadline reports they’ve previewed the book, which acts as “an appreciation of Dalton’s post Bounty Law career [as Tarantino] recounts Rick Dalton’s attempts to extend his career in Italy. The trip included successes like Nebraska Jim and setbacks like the time he overplayed his hand in Kill Me Quick Ringo, Said The Gringo, and insisted he be paid extra to dub in English his distinctive Missouri drawl for the Hollywood release of the film. The producers instead got Peter Fernandez, who had a distinctive voice all his own — as he dubbed the popular cartoon Speed Racer — which muted Dalton’s performance.” Burt Reynolds, who was previously cast as George Spahn before passing away, also makes an appearance, along with Jim Brown, Fred Williamson, and Pete Duel.

That’s not the only book on the docket for the director as a second one with a TBD release date will be coming titled “Cinema Speculation,” a non-fiction work which takes “a deep dive into the movies of the 1970s,” including Tarantino’s admiration for Pauline Kael. “The book will be a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writing, and tantalizing “what if’s,” from one of cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers, and its most devoted fan,” says the publisher.

